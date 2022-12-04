BTS: Jin Complains Jungkook Didn't Visit Him on His Birthday During Live, Jimin Turns Up Instead

It’s BTS singer Jin’s birthday and the fandom is leaving no stone unturned to ensure he has a memorable birthday before he heads off for his compulsory military training. In return, Kim Seokjin surprised fans by hosting a quick Weverse Live, which was then gatecrashed by his fellow BTS member Jimin.

The live began with Jin complaining about Jungkook — typical hyung behaviour! the singer jokingly complained that while he visited Jungkook on his birthday this year, the Golden Maknae did not make time for him (yet). The Moon singer then cut his strawberry-topped chocolate cake while confessing that the candle flames scared him a little because they looked like horns at a point.

The Worldwide Handsome then asked everyone watching, including his staff to sing happy birthday for him. Soon after, Jimin entered the comments section and dropped messages for him with the fans. “What do you want for your birthday," Park Jimin asked, as translated by Twitter user @haruharu_w_bts.

Jin replied, “We decided to not give each other birthday gifts~ it’s a lot giving 7 gifts a year," before adding, “So Jimin-ah, there’s nothing you need to buy! I have everything!" Jimin’s reply to Jin has truly won us over! The Filter singer said, “The present is my heart."

The Astronaut singer went on to reveal that his friends surprised him with a ‘princess cake.’ “My friends brought a cake that was like a princess.. they were like ‘Seokjin-ah, you’re a princess, so you need to eat this cake,'" he said. He also revealed that J-Hope, who was among the first ones to wish Jin on social media on his birthday, called him and improvised his song Astronaut to sing, “When I’m with you, there is no Jin birthday."

Jin wrapped his live soon, leaving everyone including Jimin heartbroken. The singer spoke the fandom’s mind when he wrote, “That’s the end???? no ㅜㅜㅜ do (the live) more please ㅜㅜㅜㅠㅜㅠ."

While we wished we could have had a few more minutes of the live, we’re just happy to see our Jin happy! Happy birthday, Jin.

