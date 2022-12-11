BTS: Jin Drops Pic of His Military Buzzcut Ahead of Enlistment, Says It's 'Cuter Than I Thought'

BTS singer Jin had the fandom in tears after he shared pictures of his military buzzcut. The singer is enlisting for military training on Tuesday, December 13. Kim Seokjin took to Weverse and shared selcas showing his hairstyle for the upcoming military training.

The Astronaut singer was seen wearing a black tee and taking a selfie with extremely short hair. Sharing the pictures, Jin said, “kekekekekeke (it’s) cuter than I thought."

Jin confirmed last month that he will be enlisting on December 13. South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that Jin is enlisting at the recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. He will receive the five-week training before being deployed to the frontline unit. The singer will then undergo 18 months of compulsory training. A few fans calculated the duration and realised that Jin will be discharged on June 13, 2024, exactly 11 years after he along with his fellow BTS members made their debut as K-pop idols.

Last week, BigHit Music also issued a statement about Jin’s military training and urged fans not to gather to see him off at his recruitment centre. “Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment," the statement read.

“The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts," the agency said.

“We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using artist IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time," they concluded.

