BTS' Jin Gets Best Birthday Wish from J-Hope And ARMYs Have A Meltdown

With Kim Seokjin’s military enlistment just around the corner, this might be the most important Jin Day yet. In celebration of Jin’s birthday today, December 4, his close friend and BTS member J-Hope has penned the sweetest wish for the “Worldwide Handsome".

J-Hope took to his Instagram Stories to post an unseen photo of the oldest member of the K-pop group and added Jin’s latest hit track ‘The Astronaut’ to it. J-Hope also tagged Jin on the story alongside a GIF that says “Happy Birthday". Needless to say, J-Hope’s gesture sent BTS ARMYs into meltdown, even as they flooded the internet with the screenshots of the story.

A few days back, J-Hope took fans by surprise as he made a phone call to Jin at the 2022 MAMA Awards. Jin, who will enlist in the military this month, shared a message for BTS ARMY as J-Hope held his phone near the mic. BTS received the special MAMA Platinum award, a new award given to artists who won all four Daesangs at once at MAMA. In 2019 BTS won Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Worldwide Icon of the Year. They won all four awards three years in a row in 2019, 2020, and 2021. J-Hope went up on stage to receive all the awards, representing the group.

During his acceptance speech, J-Hope dialled up Jin and said, “It would have been really really nice if the members could come up and express their gratitude as well, and it’s a shame they weren’t able to. Actually, I’ve prepared one thing. Jin said he had something he wanted to say so let me quickly call him."

Meanwhile, Jin will reportedly enlist on December 13 at the recruit training centre in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.

