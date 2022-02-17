BTS: Jin Gifts J-Hope Limited Edition Gold-Plated Toilet Brush For His Birthday; ARMY In Splits

BTS member J-Hope will be turning 29 on Friday, but it seems his fellow member Jin was way too excited for the occasion. According to J-Hope’s latest Instagram Stories, Jin has already kicked off birthday celebrations early this year. The South Korean artist shared a series of videos and pictures on his Instagram Stories to show that Seokjin sent him gifts and some edible treats ahead of his birthday.

In the first picture, Hobi shared a box of strawberries and goodies that he received from his hyung. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hoseok wrote, “I love you Jin." In the following Instagram Story, Jung Ho-seok shared a picture of a fancy cake that he received from Jin. The cake came with decorations and the number 29 denoting his age. J-Hope commended Jin’s effort and wrote along with the picture, “Faster than anybody else, differently than others."

However, it was the gift from Jin that has caught BTS fans’ attention. Hobi shared a picture of a glittering gold object which happens to be a gold-plated resin toilet brush. The Chicken Noodle Soup rapper posted this unique birthday gift on Instagram Story and added, “A gift that shines as brightly as his face. I won’t have to worry about cleaning the toilet now."

Jin certainly is a friend who gifts practical and utility items to his friends. BTS fans shared their reaction to the gift on Twitter. One of the fans commented, “Jin chose the limited edition toilet brush for Hobi, I never thought I would be this curious about toilet brushes. It looks like an art piece, but it actually works and even transforms into a small jar."

BTS member J-Hope will celebrate his birthday on Friday. The rapper is the third oldest member of the group after Jin and Suga.

