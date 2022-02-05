Home » News » Movies » BTS: Jin Invites Jimin Out for a Drink After His Hospital Discharge; ARMYs in Splits at His Hilarious Logic

BTS' Jimin has shared a new Weverse post in which he informs his fans about his health. Take a look at how BTS member Jin made Jimin smile after his surgery.

News18.com
February 05, 2022

Korean pop band BTS’s Jimin recently shared a health update with his fans after testing positive for COVID-19 and undergoing emergency surgery for acute appendicitis. In his first post from the hospital since being diagnosed with COVID and having surgery, the BTS member assured his fans, known as ARMY, that he was recovering well and had begun eating proper meals.

On Wednesday, Jimin wrote to the ARMY on the fan community forum, Weverse, “You were worried about it right? I’m recovering well." He wrote in another post, He wrote in another post, “I’m worried and scared. But I believe I will be able to leave the hospital soon! I’m getting better. I also ate rice for all three meals (smiling emoji). Please wait a moment. I’ll get my skills back and go."

Jin couldn’t stop himself from inviting Jimin out for a drink after he posted a message of gratitude to ARMY. The conversation quickly devolved into a hilarious banter that will have you in splits. Especially when Jin explains why alcohol may be beneficial to him!

BTS’ Jin asks Jimin out for a drink post his hospital discharge

“Let’s have a drink?" Jin inquired, to which Jimin jokingly replied, “hehehehehe a drink hehehehehe." Not just Jimin, but Jin’s offer left the entire fandom rolling on the floor laughing!

Then came Jin’s very ‘logical explanation’ for his offer. “It’s time to disinfect, we must wipe everything down with alcohol once" he stated. If this isn’t the funniest thing you have ever read, then we don’t know what is!

Surprisingly, this conversation sounds familiar because the fans witnessed Jin’s logic in action the last time he stated that alcohol can be the best disinfectant for a sore throat LIVE.

Jimin may have silenced his hyung, but their banter has created quite a stir on the internet. BTS ARMY can’t stop laughing as they applaud Jin’s enthusiasm and commitment to getting his members to join him for a drink.

BTS members RM, Jin, and Suga were diagnosed with the coronavirus in December, shortly after returning from a series of live shows in the United States. Jimin is the group’s fourth Covid-19 positive test.

February 05, 2022