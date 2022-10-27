BTS: Jin Is Living The Best Life As He Attends Coldplay Concert In Argentina, Grooves To My Universe

BTS singer Jin landed in Argentina earlier this week and one of the first things he did was attend the Coldplay concert happening in the country. Videos and pictures of Kim Seokjin, who will be dropping his new single Astronaut with the British band on Friday, emerged online showing him having a ball.

In a video, Jin was seen grooving in the stands while Chris Martin and his band performed My Universe. While we missed seeing the other members — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — at the venue, our hearts fluttered seeing Jin having the time of his life.

The Moon singer was also seen vibing along to Coldplay’s hit track Viva La Vida. Although a short clip, Jin was seen enjoying the live performance.

Jin is in Argentina to join Coldplay at one of their concerts. The singer is expected to join Chris Martin and the band to perform their collaborative track Astronaut. The song is slated to release on Friday morning (IST) and the Argentina performance will mark the singer’s first live performance of the track.

It was revealed earlier this month that Jin is collaborating with Coldplay on his solo track. South Korean media publication TenAsia reported that the song is a ‘gift’ from Coldplay to Jin.

Jin announced his plans to release solo material at BTS’ recent ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan earlier this month. As soon as he wraps up promotional activities for ‘The Astronaut’, Jin is expected to be the first BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service.

