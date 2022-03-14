BTS: Jin Is Officially An Uncle As His Brother Welcomes Baby Boy; Desi ARMYs Congratulate 'Seokjin Chachu'

Make way for uncle Jin! The BTS member has officially become an uncle as his brother and sister-in-law welcomed a son. Kim Seokjin’s brother Kim Seok-jung took to Instagram on Monday and shared the happy news with the cutest announcement. He shared an adorable picture of a baby’s drawing and announced the baby’s arrival and also revealed the name of the little one.

The Moon singer’s brother revealed that they’ve named the baby Kim Sun. He shared the post along with the caption, “0 Months Day 0 Dad." The news of the newborn comes just a day after Jin joined his fellow BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to perform at the Permission to Dance On Stage - Seoul.

Advertisement

Seok-jung had previously revealed that Kim Seokjin had already nicknamed Butter. Since the announcement, ARMYs has been congratulating uncle Jin and sending their love to baby Butter. Many BTS fans in India are also adorably referring to Jin as chachu (uncle in Hindi.)

“Jin Chachu ban gya!!!" read a comment on one of the fan pages called Bangtan India featuring Jin’s brother’s post. “Humara JINU uncle baan gaya," added another. “Kim Sun be like " hamare chacha world wide handsome hai," another comment read. “Badhai ho ..Chacha Jin ko," another fan said. “Omg, baby is march baby tooo. He will be savage like his Yoongi uncle and sassy like his Uncle Jin. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations to Jin oppaaa," a fan joked.

Meanwhile, BTS is now preparing for their four-day concert in Las Vegas titled Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas. The group will head to the US soon for the same. Fans are also hoping that the members will make an appearance at the Grammys 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.