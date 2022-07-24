BTS' Jin Makes Good Use of His Time By Practising Tennis, ARMYs Impressed With His Skill

BTS may be on a hiatus as a group but that does not mean ARMYs will not have busy days following up on the boys. In the last few weeks, the septet has been dropping information about their solo projects and when they are not doing that, they are constantly updating fans with their personal updates. Recently, the eldest member of the group, Kim Seokjin took to Instagram to share a video of him practicing tennis.

In the video, Jin can be seen dressed in a purple-colored outfit as he practices the game hard. He wrote in Korean, “Tennis newbie." As expected, social media butterfly J-Hope was the first BTS member to comment on Jin’s post. Hobi wrote, as translated into English, “you are good?"

Take a look at it:

ARMYs were impressed with his skills. One fan wrote, “KIM SEOKJIN I LOVE YOU!!!! LOOK AT THAT SKILLZ!!! THE TENNIS KING LIVES!!!! #jin" while another fan wrote, “Oh, Jin. I love that he is showing us parts of his life. The boys better watch out the next time they play tennis together! "

Recently rumors were doing the rounds about Jin working as an actor. Although no official confirmation has yet been made, it is a recent interview of South Korean actor Kim Nam Gil that has fuelled the speculations. Actor Jin trended a couple of days back and several fans were sure of the eldest member of the band swooning the audience with his undeniable charm.

It all started when Nam Gil talked about Jin’s talents in an interview with Cosmopolitan. The 42-year-old said that he has worked with Jin. The actor said, “It’s because I am behind the digital age. I can communicate better with my hyungs (elder men) and noonas (elder women). I worked with young people like BTS’ Jin, Cha Eunwoo and Seohyun, but I couldn’t communicate well." However, it all turned out to be a case of lost in translation. According to AllKpop, Cosmopolitan has since edited the interview, correcting the sentence to, “I’m acquainted with BTS’s Jin."

Meanwhile, after announcing the hiatus, BTS youngest member Jungkook dropped a solo with Charlie Puth. It was followed by J-Hope’s solo album, Jack in the Box.

