BTS: Jin Performs The Astronaut With Coldplay in Argentina, Emotional ARMYs Call It the 'Proper Goodbye'

Hours after dropping his solo track The Astronaut, BTS member Kim Seokjin took to the stage to perform his song with Coldplay. He collaborated with the British rock band for the same and jetted off to Argentina a couple of days back to perform during one of Coldplay’s concerts. Now, videos have gone viral of the eldest member of the Bangtan Boys setting the stage on fire with his energetic performance.

In one of the videos shared by fans, Jin can be seen running towards Chirs Martin. Some of the videos also see the audience getting emotional as Chirs and Jin perform the song. Sharing those videos, ARMYs showered immense love on Jin.

Take a look at the clips:

Another clip went viral where Chris can be heard introducing Jin. He revealed that he got a call from him a couple of months ago, and Jin told him that he needs to leave for the military service in December for 2 years. But before he leaves, he wants to make a song that expresses his love and says goodbye to everyone.

Fans also called it a proper goodbye as Jin will be enlisting for South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Earlier this month, they held a free concert in Busan to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City. During the ending ment speech, Jin took ARMYs by surprise as he announced his solo track. A couple of days later, he jetted off to Argentina for his performance. He was also seen attending Coldplay’s concert. Jin was seen grooving in the stands while Chris Martin and his band performed My Universe, a song they released in collaboration with BTS.

However, BTS member Kim Seokjin will be enlisting in South Korea’s mandatory military service once all the work related to his solo project is done. He will be followed by the rest of the BTS members RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. BTS will regroup once again in 2025.

