BTS: Jin Poses with Pikachu Without Cast on Hand, J-Hope Comments 'You're Doing Cute Stuff By Yourself'

BTS’ oldest member Kim Seokjin aka Jin had injured his finger some time ago and underwent surgery. The singer, who was seen with a cast on his left hand during the Grammys performance, followed by BTS’ Las Vegas tour, seemed to have finally recovered from the injury. Jin recently posted a bunch of photos on Instagram which showed that the cast has been removed.

The 29-year-old vocalist posted a photo of him posing with his arms outstretched in an undisclosed location surrounded by buildings, followed by a selca at the same spot.

In the next post, Jin was seen posing with Pikachu soft toys and a pokeball on his lap. Both posts showed pictures without the cast on his left hand. Commenting on the second post, fellow Bangtan member J-Hope said, “You’re going around alone and doing cute stuff by yourself." He also added a fire emoticon.

Jin, nicknamed Worldwide Handsome, is famous for his amazing visuals and powerful vocals. Despite being the eldest among the seven BTS members, he is known for his goofy and playful nature and never imposes his seniority on the others. The BTS ARMY was worried to see him struggle with his finger injury during the Grammys and LAs Vegas performances, and are relieved to see him fully recovered.

BTS members have been in South Korea ever since they returned from the US after their PTS in Las Vegas concerts. The band is gearing up for a new album called Proof that is releasing on June 10, three days before their 9th anniversary. Fans are excited for the three new songs as well as the old BTS songs that will be released in a CD format.

