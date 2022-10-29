BTS: Jin Reveals He Planned to Enlist for Military Service After BE Album, Addresses Hate Comments Toward Him

Ever since it was announced that BTS’ eldest member Kim Seokjin will be enlisting in South Korea’s mandatory military service, ARMYs (BTS’ fanbase) have been heartbroken. However, they have shown immense support to the South Korean idol. Now, Jin revealed that he had been planning to do this for a long time. The Bangtan Boys member recently released his solo track The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay. He also joined the band in their Argentina concert to perform his solo track with them.

Before his performance, Jin talked about his military plans and revealed that he had decided to do it after BTS released their studio album BE in 2020. Calling the military service a ‘Voldemort’ subject for them, he said, “After wrapping up this Argentina performance, I think I will fill out my forms for mandatory service as soon as I land in Korea."

He continued, “Originally, the members and I had discussed plans for me to enlist soon after the ‘BE’ album. However, that summer, along with the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, our song ‘Dynamite’ ranked #1 on Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’. Because of its unexpected success, I couldn’t just go off to the military right then. We were still in the middle of a pandemic, and to return the love that the fans showed us, we decided to work on ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’. These two songs also saw great results, and so it just didn’t feel right for me to put everything down and leave the members and fans."

He further revealed that after Permission to Dance, they decided to he had to participate in their concerts before starting the military service. Jin had told his members that if he goes to the army, he would miss performing on stage the most. “So then we wrapped up our concerts successfully, but after that, we were invited to the ‘Grammys’. So then, it was ‘Okay, let’s go after the ‘Grammys’."

Jin then revealed that he was supposed to enlist around May or June of this year and his company had given him the ‘OK’. However, his plans were disrupted because there was BTS’ Busan concert and the members thought that this might be their one last chance for them to perform a concert together in Korea. ‘We haven’t had a proper concert where we could hear our Korean fans’ voices’. So they convinced me to wait until the end of the Busan concert."

Finally, after a couple of days of their Busan concert, Jin accounted his military plans. Following Jin, his fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V would also enlist in the military.

“In Korea, all of the members and I received a lot of hate for this whole ordeal. To be honest, there’s a small part of me that feels upset. The only reason that we did not announce our position regarding the military service was because we did not want ARMYs to cry at our Busan concert. But so many people were talking about us, saying, ‘They should receive exemption’ or ‘It is their duty to serve’, and the controversy was exacerbated. Even though all of that doesn’t feel quite right, I’m at least glad that I didn’t see our fans in tears during our concert. It was worth it to endure the criticism," Jin concluded.

