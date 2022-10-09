Home » News » Movies » BTS' Jin Carried on Shoulders of 5 Starry 'Bodyguards and a Cheerleader' At TMA 2022, Video Goes Viral

BTS' Jin Carried on Shoulders of 5 Starry 'Bodyguards and a Cheerleader' At TMA 2022, Video Goes Viral

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 09, 2022, 15:15 IST

Seoul

BTS singer Jin makes a grand enterance with his fellow BTS members while receiving individual Fan N Star Choice Award. (@@420JOON/Twitter)
BTS singer Jin makes a grand enterance with his fellow BTS members while receiving individual Fan N Star Choice Award. (@@420JOON/Twitter)

BTS singer Jin won this year's individual Fan N Star Choice Award and he arrived on the stage on the shoulders of his fellow members, J-Hope and Jimin.

Advertisement

The Fact Music Awards 2022 aka TMA Awards 2022 took place on Saturday and BTS took home seven big awards. These include Daesang (Grand Prize) for the fifth year in a row, Artist of the Year (Bonsang), the Fan N Star Most Voted Award, the Idol Plus Popularity Award, the Global Fan N Star Award, and the overall Fan N Star Choice Award. While fans cheered BTS on for their wins, they showered Jin with a little extra love for he won this year’s individual Fan N Star Choice Award.

The award was announced and presented to Jin at the ceremony. However, the sight that unfolded after the announcement and before his accepting the award has now gone viral. In videos from the ceremony, the proud BTS members — RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — were seen carrying their Jin Hyung to the stage hilariously pretending to be his bodyguard. Whereas, Suga was seen walking behind the group as a cheerleader.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

RELATED NEWS

The entry not only got an enormous roar at the TMA Awards venue but also from fans online. Several fans took to Twitter and also cheered the boys for hyping their Hyung with their pretend act.

Advertisement

Accepting the award, Jin thanked the ARMYs for their love and continuous support. Besides their awards, BTS also performed Yet to Come and Youth at the awards show.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: October 09, 2022, 15:14 IST
last updated: October 09, 2022, 15:15 IST