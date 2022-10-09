BTS' Jin Carried on Shoulders of 5 Starry 'Bodyguards and a Cheerleader' At TMA 2022, Video Goes Viral

The Fact Music Awards 2022 aka TMA Awards 2022 took place on Saturday and BTS took home seven big awards. These include Daesang (Grand Prize) for the fifth year in a row, Artist of the Year (Bonsang), the Fan N Star Most Voted Award, the Idol Plus Popularity Award, the Global Fan N Star Award, and the overall Fan N Star Choice Award. While fans cheered BTS on for their wins, they showered Jin with a little extra love for he won this year’s individual Fan N Star Choice Award.

The award was announced and presented to Jin at the ceremony. However, the sight that unfolded after the announcement and before his accepting the award has now gone viral. In videos from the ceremony, the proud BTS members — RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — were seen carrying their Jin Hyung to the stage hilariously pretending to be his bodyguard. Whereas, Suga was seen walking behind the group as a cheerleader.

The entry not only got an enormous roar at the TMA Awards venue but also from fans online. Several fans took to Twitter and also cheered the boys for hyping their Hyung with their pretend act.

Accepting the award, Jin thanked the ARMYs for their love and continuous support. Besides their awards, BTS also performed Yet to Come and Youth at the awards show.

