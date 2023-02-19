BTS: Jin Surprises J-Hope on His Birthday From His Military Training, ARMY Gets Emotional

BTS singer Jin left fans aka the ARMY emotional with his surprise message for J-Hope on his birthday. The Moon singer, who is currently completing his compulsory military training, returned to Instagram briefly to wish Jung Hoseok on his birthday. The rapper turned a year older on Saturday, February 18.

Jin dropped a comment on J-Hope’s post from last week and wished him. The post, dated February 10, was a promotion of Hobi’s MMTG interview with Jaejae. Taking to the comments section, Jin wrote, “Jwehope, happy birthday." Kim Taehyung joined in and wished the rapper as well. “Happy birthday, Jwehope," he wrote, adding a cute little emoji.

In his reply to Jin, J-Hope revealed that the Astronaut singer made a special birthday call to him. “I Love You Jjwan, Thank you for the call today," he wrote. J-Hope also thanked Taehyung.

During his birthday Weverse live session, Hobi and Jimin spoke about Jin, confessing that they missed him. “Time wouldn’t pass only for jin hyung right," Jimin said, as per multiple translations. “It’s moving so fast here, so slow for jin hyung," J-Hope added before Jimin revealed that he got a call from Jin. Hobi was surprised knowing about the call. “Really? You get call from jin hyung? where? This hyung. This hyung doesn’t call me. Why’s that?" Hobi complained. Jimin soon clarified that it is he who calls him.

After noticing how much J-Hope missed Jin, the fandom got emotional upon seeing Jin’s birthday wish and call for the rapper.

Meanwhile, Hobi kicked off his birthday celebrations with Jimin and a special cake from Yoongi. He kept the tradition of ringing in his birthday with fans via Live sessions this year as well, spending a lot of time with them via the digital meet.

