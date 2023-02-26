BTS singer Jin reacted to J-Hope’s decision to apply for military enlistment. BTS’ agency BigHit Music informed fans, aka ARMY, that J-Hope has decided to begin his process for military training, making him the second BTS member to apply for enlistment. Jin was the first member to enlist, in December 2022. While fans are showing Hobi support over, Jin made a surprise return to Weverse to tease the rapper.

As translated by the BTS fan account @BTStranslation_, Jin took to the comments section and teased Hobi. “Kekeke jwehope kekekekeke (they say) I’m gonna be a private soon. If you come across me, don’t make eye contact (with me)

since I’m a private and you’re a trainee keke," he told the Arson hitmaker. Hobi reacted by dropped two salute emojis.

However, Jin felt his salutes needed more work. “Oho You need to maintain the wrist and forearm in a straight line while saluting and upper arm needs to be in 30-45 degree," he joked, to which J-Hope replied, “Oh so you’re a tiger trainer…"

Earlier on Sunday, BigHit Music issued a statement announcing Hobi’s decision to enlist. “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you," the statement read.

