Home » News » Movies » BTS: Jin Teases J-Hope Over Military Enlistment News, Tells Him 'Don't Make Eye Contact Since...'

BTS: Jin Teases J-Hope Over Military Enlistment News, Tells Him 'Don't Make Eye Contact Since...'

BTS singer Jin couldn't stop himself from teasing J-Hope after it was revealed that the rapper is planning to enlist for military training soon.

Advertisement

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 14:46 IST

Seoul

BTS singer Jin reacted to J-Hope's enlistment news.
BTS singer Jin reacted to J-Hope's enlistment news.

BTS singer Jin reacted to J-Hope’s decision to apply for military enlistment. BTS’ agency BigHit Music informed fans, aka ARMY, that J-Hope has decided to begin his process for military training, making him the second BTS member to apply for enlistment. Jin was the first member to enlist, in December 2022. While fans are showing Hobi support over, Jin made a surprise return to Weverse to tease the rapper.

As translated by the BTS fan account @BTStranslation_, Jin took to the comments section and teased Hobi. “Kekeke jwehope kekekekeke (they say) I’m gonna be a private soon. If you come across me, don’t make eye contact (with me)

Advertisement

since I’m a private and you’re a trainee keke," he told the Arson hitmaker. Hobi reacted by dropped two salute emojis.

However, Jin felt his salutes needed more work. “Oho You need to maintain the wrist and forearm in a straight line while saluting and upper arm needs to be in 30-45 degree," he joked, to which J-Hope replied, “Oh so you’re a tiger trainer…"

RELATED NEWS

Earlier on Sunday, BigHit Music issued a statement announcing Hobi’s decision to enlist. “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you," the statement read.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: February 26, 2023, 14:46 IST
last updated: February 26, 2023, 14:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+38PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra Among Stars At News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023

+29PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About