BTS: Jin To Enlist For Military Training On Dec 13, Be Discharged On June 13, 2024? BigHit Reacts

BTS singer Jin will enlist on December 13 for his mandatory military training, if a new report is to be believed. The Astronaut singer had confirmed recently that he has begun the process for his enlistment and would likely enlist before the year ends. Kim Seokjin would be the first BTS member to enlist for military training.

According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, Jin is likely to enlist on December 13 at the recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. He will receive the five-week training before being deployed to the frontline unit. The singer will then undergo 18 months of compulsory training.

A few fans calculated the duration and realised that Jin will be discharged on June 13, 2024, exactly 11 years after he along with his fellow BTS members made their debut as K-pop idols. Speaking with Newsen, BigHit Music said, “It’s hard to confirm. We ask for your understanding."

If the report is true, Jin will be enlisting 10 days after his 30th birthday. The singer, during a chat with fans, confessed he was not excited about his birthday. “Oppa, your birthday is next month, are you excited?" a fan asked Jin on Weverse recently. The singer confessed, “No. I’m on the front line."

During a live session last month, Jin revealed that he planned to enlist in June this year but delayed his plans for the Busan concert. “I originally planned to enlist in June but in order to be courteous to fans, I waited until our October performance (in Busan). I didn’t want a tearful performance so my enlistment announcement was delayed," he said.

BTS fans were hoping that Jin and his fellow members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would be exempted from military enlistment owing to their outstanding contributions to the music industry and achievements. However, the members eventually decided to enlist this year.

