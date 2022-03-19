BTS: Jin Undergoes Surgery For Index Finger; ARMYs Call It 'Buri Nazar', Send Virtual Kisses

BTS member Jin is recovering from an index finger surgery, Big Hit Music agency revealed. The agency, on Saturday, issued a statement on Weverse and revealed that the Moon singer injured his finger during “daily activities" on Friday, March 18. The agency added that Kim Seokjin was discharged on Saturday, March 19, and will have to wear a cast for time being.

“Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18," the agency said.

“The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists," the statement concluded.

Following the news, several concerned ARMYs sent their prayers and hoped the singer recovered soon. A few superstitious Desi fans also think the singer and his fellow BTS members are affected due to ‘buri nazar (evil eye)." Meanwhile, international fans sent Seokjin ‘virtual kisses.’

Jin was previously diagnosed with Covid-19. The singer was diagnosed with Covid in December. The singer, along with BTS leader RM, was tested positive around Christmas and recovered soon after. The singer had flu-like symptoms when he decided to undergo a test. He was exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever and was undergoing self-treatment at home, the agency had revealed at the time.

BTS is expected to leave for the US soon for their performance at the Grammy Awards 2022 followed by their four-day concert, Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas.

