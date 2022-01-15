BTS' Jin Visits Uncle's Farm, J-Hope Asks Him to Bring Some Strawberries for Him

Even though the BTS boys are on a sabbatical right now, they have not stopped providing entertainment to their fans or the ARMY, as the fandom is known. They keep providing us insights into their lives by posting videos and pictures which show they are making the most of their well-earned break by focusing on themselves. A day back, V had shared a picture of a freshly fried corn dog on Instagram Stories with ‘BTS’ written on it with ketchup along with a photo making a corny face. It was apparent that he was missing his boys and the ARMY.

And now, Kim Seok-jin has also given the ARMY a visual treat by posting pictures from his visit to a strawberry farm owned by his uncle. Jin posted six pictures in different poses while surrounded by juicy fruits. In just one day, the post has collected 11,300,736 likes.

If that was not enough, the BTS boys together provided more entertainment for their fans by their little banter in the comments section of Jin’s post. If you are a member of the ARMY, you would know that the boys do engage in frequent banters and it is a great source of enjoyment for the ARMY. RM and J-Hope, in an attempt to pull Jin’s leg, asked him why he did not take them along to the strawberry farm. J-Hope wrote, "Strawberries??? Without seeing me???" Hobi then added a fire emoji. In response, Jin said, "Take some strawberries."

RM proved that Jin calls himself the "strawberry chef," and wrote, "I see you've gone to prove your 'Strawberry chef' title," and went on to say, "Kindly get some strawberries for me when you come back."

The universally loved boys’ band is enjoying a break after an exhausting 2020 and 2021 after the group's management team, Big Hit Music announced the same in a twitter post last month.

