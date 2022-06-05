BTS: Joe Biden Plays Butter At White House To Make Members 'Feel at Home'; Says 'This Is One President Who...'

It was a historic moment for BTS and their fans as the members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — made their way to the White House. BTS was invited by US President Joe Biden to discuss the hate crimes against Asians and celebrate AAPI month. The POTUS, on Saturday, took to social media and shared a video in which he shared a number of unseen moments from BTS’ White House visit.

The video began with Biden surprising the members by playing Butter in the Oval Office before they kicked off their discussion. “I’d figured I make you feel at home," he said, as he hits play. The members were visibly moved by the gesture.

During their conversation, President Biden informed the members, “I got involved in public life because of civil rights. Even back then, famous artists helped move people. What you’re doing makes a big difference. Talking about how we have to eliminate hate is important." Kim Namjoon informed the POTUS that when they heard BTS was being invited to the White House to talk about ‘Stop Asian Hate’ and the anti-Asian hate crimes, they had no second thoughts about accepting the invite.

“Thank you for recognizing all the efforts and we truly feel that our time truly pays off and pays back," the BTS leader said. “We want to say thank you sincerely for your decision such as signing the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. We truly appreciate the White House and the government’s trying to find solutions," he added.

“I know you know what you’re doing, but don’t underestimate it. Not just your great talent, it’s the message you’re communicating. It matters," Biden told the members before adding, “This is one President who appreciates you." The members were touched, with Namjoon confessing, “Wow, I have to tell my mom."

BTS also met the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. Fans had previously noticed BTS’ Boy With Luv in her public playlist, hinting that she was a fan of the members. “When we see hate and prejudice, it’s meant to make people afraid and it’s meant to make people feel alone and therefore without power. When you all speak about it, you speak to people in a way that reminds them they’re not alone," Harris told the members.

The video also shared moments of the members exploring the White House and moments from their viral White House briefing. Sharing the video, the POTUS said, “It was great to meet with you this week at the White House, @bts_bighit. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes requires all of us to stand up, speak out, and give hate no safe harbor. Thanks for all you’re doing. It matters."

The video left fans emotional. Several fans thanked Biden for making the members feel comfortable. “Thank you for making them feel at home," a fan said. “This is so sweet and amazing!" added another. “Butter at the White House (crying emoji)," a third comment read.

