BTS: Jungkook Breaks Internet With His Mesmerising Birthday Whisper For Jimin, Leaves JiKook Fans Weak

It is BTS singer Jimin’s birthday and his fellow members are leaving no stone unturned to show how much they love him. However, Jungkook went a step ahead and not only showed Jimin his love but also gave fans a treat. The Still With You singer dropped a thirst trap on the occasion of Park Jimin’s birthday at 4 am KST and unsurprisingly broke the internet.

Jeon Jungkook returned to Weverse after a long time and dropped a little over a minute-long video that has left several hearts skipping a beat. In the video, Jungkook first took off his glasses, fixed his hair, took a deep breath, ponder for a bit, stared into our souls, and whispered, “Jjyaman, happy birthday, happy birthday bro."

The video has taken the internet by storm with Jikook fans begging for mercy. “jungkook broke his 3 years hiatus from weverse highlights just to whisper “쨔만… 해피뻘떼.. h..happy birthday bro" to jiminie. man throwing some golden magic for jimin! some1 check up on jimin here me need time & still processing," a fan tweeted.

“Jeon Jungkook what about our mental health just fell on the floor ‍," teased another. “YOU ARE GODDAMN GORGEOUS. I am yours," declared a third fan. “I’m really not ok right now. I’m so serious," added a fourth BTS fan.

Meanwhile, J-Hope treated fans with never-before-seen pictures and videos of Jimin on his birthday on Twitter. He shared a video from their recent flying yoga session in which Jimin was trying to show he would do a set of the yoga. Sharing the video, J-Hope wrote (as translated by @btstranslation7), “Our jjyamanie.. and yoga.. I thought I was done posting but why is my camera roll.. filled with pictures of you…❤️‍ Happy birthday Labyu (= love you), labyu, labyu."

Sharing a few pictures of the singer, J-Hope added, “Love you my little sibling/little one happy birthday

LoveU my sibling."

Meanwhile, BTS singer Jimin rang in his birthday with the fandom via a live session.

