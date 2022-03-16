BTS: Jungkook Changes Instagram Username, ARMYs Say 'User Alphabet will Forever be Iconic'

It is no less than a daily routine for BTS members to rule social media and to trend on Twitter. K-pop singers are widely loved across the world and enjoy a massive fan following. However, on Wednesday, BTS member Jungkook surprised fans after he changed the username of his Instagram profile. The singer changed the username from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’.

The update has left ARMYs from across the world confused and heartbroken. Several fans took to Twitter speculating the reason behind the sudden change in Jungkook’s Instagram profile name and mentioned that they will miss the earlier username. “Could it be that Jungkook changed his IG username bec (because) his old username is too long, and has to spell all 26 alphabet characters except for JK? Haha. His new username looks now a fanmade hahaha jungkook.97," one of the fans wrote. Another fan Tweeted, “JUNGKOOK CHANGED HIS USERNAME NOOOOOOO THE ICONIC AND AMAZING ALPHABET EXCEPT FOR J AND K ."

Here’s how ARMYs are reacting to Jungkook’s Instagram username change:

For the unversed, BTS members joined Instagram in December 2021. Jungkook has a total of 34.4 million followers on the social media platform so far. Prior to this, everyone’s favourite K-pop singers used to communicate with fans only through Twitter, Weverse and Vlive.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it has been confirmed that K-pop sensation will perform at the Grammys. This is for the fourth time that BTS will make an appearance at the mega awards show. Apart from this, BTS boys have also been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track Butter. Besides BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will also be performing at the award show.

