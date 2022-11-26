BTS: Jungkook Dances to Ranbir Kapoor's Kesariya From Brahmastra in This Viral Fan Edit

BTS member Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Anthem dreamers has won over the hearts of fans. The Golden Maknae performed the song at the FIFA World Cup opening in Doha, Qatar last week, which fans all around the world tuned in to watch. The official music video of Dreamers was released two days after the opening ceremony, showing Jungkook dancing on the streets of Qatar with several backup dancers.

An enthusiastic fan has now set the visuals from Dreamers to the tune of the very popular song Kesariya from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. A scene of Jungkook dancing in a market area in Qatar seems to have the same vibe as Ranbir and Alia Bhatt dancing in the bylanes of Banaras. The song used in the fan edit is the dance mix version of Kesariya that was released after the movie was out.

Although the beats don’t really match, fans have been pointing out how the vibe of Dreamers matches that of Kesariya. Many fans were glad to see the edit and said they had also envisioned the same. “Surfing Instagram after 4days and this is what i get to seee. I literally imagined this the moment i saw the MV," read one comment on Instagram.

Check out the edit here:

Kesariya is one of the biggest hit songs of the year. Although the dance mix didn’t become as popular as the original song composed by Pritam, fans of Alia and Ranbir were glad to see the couple shake a leg in the peppy number.

Desi fans of BTS often edit their dance videos to the tune of popular Bollywood songs. Their ‘Chunari Chunari’ edit, from the practice video of the song ‘Boy With Luv’ is probably the most popular BTS-Bollywood fan edit. Scroll through Instagram and Twitter, and you will find tonnes of other such edits of BTS music videos.

