BTS Jungkook Dreamers MV: Golden Maknae Makes Qatar His Stage In FIFA 2022 Anthem Music Video

The music video of BTS singer Jungkook’s FIFA 2022 Anthem Dreamers was finally released and it is as culturally enriched as it could get. The singer explores the streets, waters, and skies of Qatar while he sings the fun dance video. The Golden Maknae also included a nod to the ARMY by featuring whales in the video.

The video begins with Jeon Jungkook making a royal entry into Qatar. Walking through a mansion with interiors mostly made of glass, Jungkook sings the first few lines in the gorgeous indoors before he makes his way to a market area and is joined by fellow dancers. The video features a group of Arab people sailing on a ship, dancing to his music. While they join him in celebration, a group of children awakens a resting whale with a magical stone. Seemingly a nod to his relationship with the fans aka ARMY, the music video gives fans a glimpse of all the best places in Qatar.

Jungkook travelled to Qatar last month to shoot for the video. Fans shared pictures and videos from his visit, showing that the singer was shooting for the music video. BTS’ maknae was also seen waving at fans and smiling at them as he walked past them during the shoot.

The Dreamers’ music video dropped just a few days after Jungkook performed the song during the opening ceremony of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The singer made history by becoming the first Korean artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Jungkook’s performance was watched not only by BTS fans but his fellow members. Suga, RM, Jimin, V and J-Hope cheered him by sharing pictures and videos of his performance much like fans.

