BTS: Jungkook Exposes Shoulder Tattoo, Shirtless V aka Taehyung Leaves ARMYs Weak On Their Knees

The BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo DVD release is nothing less than a treat for ARMYs. Since the release, fans who’ve got access to it have been sharing clips of never-before-seen moments from the 2021 Muster Sowoozoo preparation and performances. While we had already reported about the hilarious Taekook moment in which V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook were sporting fake mustaches, new clips give a good look at Jungkook’s shoulder tattoo.

In pictures and videos that have now gone viral, fans noticed a massive flower tattoo that covered a part of his shoulder and arm. A few fans also pointed out that Jungkook may have added a few more tattoos around the flower tattoo, nearly covering his bicep.

Sharing more recent pictures of Jeon Jungkook’s tattooed arm, fans noticed that he made more addition after the June 2021 concert.

Besides his tattoo, fans were also taken by surprise after HYBE editors decided to give a glimpse at a shirtless Taehyung. Fans of the K-pop group know the editors of BTS’ agency use adorable animations to cover up their members in case they end up showing skin. However, they were not prepared to see a shirtless TaeTae drying his hair while he spoke with Jungkook during the concert backstage.

BTS hosted the 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO last June. The concert witnessed the members performing a number of their hit tracks and treated fans to a special performance of Daechwita and Chicken Noodle Soup.

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for the release of its anthology, Proof. They’ve already released the tracklist and have begun dropping the inspiration behind the track selections.

