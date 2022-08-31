BTS: Jungkook Fans All Over the World Celebrate His Birthday with Fundraisers and Huge Billboards

Birthdays of any of the BTS members are no less than a festival as ARMYs all over the world leave no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion. From Peru to Phillippines to our very own India, fans of the Golden Maknae have set up birthday projects, DJ parties and installations from weeks in advance ahead of September 1, the day Jeon Jungkook was born. Many of the celebration themes reflect the fact that Jungkook is turning 25 this year. Here’s a look at all the effort ARMYs have been making to celebrate this special day.

World’s largest container shopping mall ‘Common Ground’ in Seoul will turn into special ‘Kuku Themed’ space for Jungkook’s birthday. Common Ground is Korea’s first pop-up store built with shipping containers and 5,300 square meters in scale. It consists of more than 200 shipping containers and is Korea’s first (and the world’s largest) shipping container shopping mall. Because of its trendy architecture, it is one of the popular places in Seoul that is often used as a filming location for dramas and music videos.

Advertisement

Jungkook’s Magic Shop and Baby Highness big doll in Hongdae, Seoul, has become a major attraction spot as many fans continue to visit it daily to see and capture pictures with it.

A 10-meter long banner and Jungkook’s billboards are located in front of the Hybe building in Seoul.

Advertisement

A Jungkook themed birthday bus has been running on the streets of Lima, Peru.

A Ferris wheel in Asian Park of Da Nang, Vietnam, has put up a light show wishing Jungkook happy birthday.

Advertisement

Check out Jungkook’s birthday ads at New York’s Times Square.

Both the Bangtan Boys and their fandom are known for their philanthropic efforts. Some fundraisers have also been organised in Jungkook’s name.

Jungkook fans in Philippines held a special birthday celebration with the theme “Our Golden Maknae Turns Silver Party" at a hotel ballroom in Manila.

Several fanclubs in India have organised special events, too. BTS India Magic Shop organised Delhi’s first BTS DJ party ahead of JK’s birthday, while Korean restaurant Pop Seoul is organising a special event for ARMYs on September 1.

It is simply not possible to list down all the activities that BTS fans have organised for Jungkook’s birthday, but you get the drift. All this only proves how much the youngest member of Bangtan is loved and treasured by fans. Here’s wishing JK a very happy birthday!!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here