BTS Jungkook FIFA 2022 World Cup Song Dreamers Out and It Is A Peppy Addition To Our Playlist

BTS singer Jungkook has finally dropped his track Dreamers as part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. Set to begin on Sunday, November 20, Jeon Jungkook dropped his single and it is already a hit among the fans aka ARMYS. The song is peppy, recreating the energy of Shakira’s Waka Waka from the 2010 FIFA World Cup and perfectly matching the theme of the football tournament.

The song, unlike Jungkook’s previous solo tracks, makes you want to jump on the dance floor and groove to the beats. With lyrics such as ‘Look who we are, we are the dreamers, We’ll make it happen ’cause we believe it, Look who we are, we are the dreamers, We’ll make it happen ’cause we can see it,’ we are pretty sure the song is going to be playing not only in our cars but in our gym as well! Check out the song here.

Unfortunately, the song was leaked online on Saturday, with a few fans streaming it. The song was quickly taken down but a few fans had already got access to the song and shared glimpses of it online. However, several ARMYs took to Twitter and urged one another to not stream the song until the official release. “Please respect Jungkook’s hardwork, don’t spread the leaks, don’t give hit tweets to the leak, it was a glitch, the song is not available again. I’m pissed," an upset fan tweeted.

“Everyone please stop spreading leaks of Jungkook FIFA song “dreamers", apparently it was released by mistake so, for this reason, it was available only in some countries but now they deleted it, let’s wait until tomorrow when the song will be released with the mv at 2 pm kst," another fan requested the fandom.

Besides releasing the song, the Golden Maknae will also be performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The news was confirmed by BigHit Music recently and Jungkook landed in Qatar a few days ago for the preparation as well.

BigHit Music said in their statement, “We’d like to inform you about BTS Jung Kook’s participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers." Jungkook visited Qatar a few weeks ago to participate in a music video shoot for the song.

The performance will be live on November 20, 2022, at 9 pm IST. The opening ceremony will be held at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar. It will also have performers like Nora Fatehi and Nicki Minaj, wishing luck to all of the teams aiming for the champion cup.

