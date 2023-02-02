BTS singer Jungkook spoke at length about all his tattoos for the first time. The Golden Maknae has a number of tattoos inked on the back of his hand and up his sleeves. While fans have always found Jeon Jungkook’s tattoos fascinating, often spotting a new ink when he would step out, the singer finally gave fans a tour of his artwork during his surprise Weverse Live and it was something!

The Still With You hitmaker revealed that the first tattoo he got was ‘ARMY.’ Jungkook said that he is proud of the fandom the most and thus wanted the ink in a visible spot. He then gave fans a closer look at the crown tattoo, the flower and other tattoos on his sleeve, revealing interesting details about them. He also revealed that he has his birth time inked in between these artworks.

Jungkook used to have a massive eye tattoo on his arm. However, the singer covered it up because he came across many people who disliked the tattoo. He also said that a few told him that the tattoo reminds them of Illuminati. Jungkook also addressed the question about regretting getting a particular tattoo. The singer admitted he does but pointed out that he can’t do anything so he lets bygones be bygones.

Besides speaking about his tattoo, Jungkook also left fans screaming when he grooved to songs, got drunk, and invited fellow BTS member V to host their first-ever collab Instagram live session.

