BTS: Jungkook Flashes His Abs During PTD Las Vegas Concert on ARMYs' Demand, Jimin Buttons His Blazer

BTS turned Las Vegas purple with their first leg of the Permission to Dance on stage Las Vegas concert last night. The Bangtan Boys performed to a stadium swarming of AMRYs who welcomed them with loud screams and cheers. The first day already set the bar for the remaining days of the concert high, with Jungkook flashing his abs on ARMYs’ demand and Jimin flaunting his new haircut. Jin, despite having limited stage performance due to his injury had his swag on full display and impressed ARMYs with his charm.

In between the concert, ARMYs were waving placards with a picture of Jungkook showing his abs in the previous concerts. “We want to focus on…" was written beside the photo. And the Golden Maknae of BTS gave fans exactly what they wanted. He flashed his abs twice and quickly started laughing, aware of the chaos he just created. Videos shared by fans from the concert also showed Jungkook saying ‘Saranghae’ to ARMYs. Jin, who was standing right next to him, couldn’t stop laughing at what he just witnessed.

Watch the videos:

Meanwhile, before their ‘Fake Love’ performance, J-Hope teased Jungkook by saying, “the next song is where jungkook’s buttons went missing, BTS are you ready? Soon after the announcement, Jimin was quick to go up to Kookie and button his cropped blazer.

Last month, during a VLive session, Jungkook answered ARMYs questions on why his blazer button kept popping out during their Seoul concert. JK was seen struggling with his blazer button which had popped open during the Fake Love performance, Jungkook was seen struggling and chuckling as the button kept on opening.

He revealed that his button had fallen off but his hyungs took it as a chance to tease the youngest BTS member.

