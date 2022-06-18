Home » News » Movies » BTS: Jungkook Gets Friendship Tattoo Behind Ear, Reveals Full Tattoo Sleeve, V Gets His '7' Between Moles on Arm

BTS member Jungkook has revealed his friendship tattoo as well as new cover-ups on his sleeve.
We finally get a good look at all the tattoos on Jungkook's right arm, thanks the several photos shared by his tattoo artist on Instagram.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 18, 2022, 17:43 IST

BTS members have been getting 7 tattooed on them as a sign of their friendship. The members have been revealing the tattoos to their fans on social media. ARMYs got another surprise on Saturday when Jungkook revealed that he has gotten ‘7’ inked behind his ear. Soon after, fellow band member V (Kim Taehyung) also shared the location of his tattoo. He has gotten 7 inked on his arm, between the moles which he used to pretend are an imaginary elephant.

ARMYs who have been following BTS for a while will remember a younger Taehyung joking that when he pinches the skin between moles it looks like an elephant.

Alongwith the location of Jungkook’s 7 ink, his tattoo artist also revealed the other work that he has been doing on Jungkook’s tatoo sleeve. He posted close-up shots of all the new colours and designs he has been adding to the 24-year-old singer’s arm, alongwith a long thank you note describing his experience of working with the famous BTS member.

In is post, the artist said, “Thankfully, I was able to do a tattoo cover-up for the worldwide group BTS’ member Jungkook. Before moving forward with the cover-up, we had plenty of conversations and then carefully looked at the parts that needed to be improved both compositionally and quality wise and did a cover up one by one. A lot of people who come to me put a lot of meaning into the image when getting a tattoo, and Jungkook also went forward filling with tattoos that each had a meaning."

“All art can can be liked or disliked, but to cover up it was also a fun working time for me, and I want to say thank you once again to Jungkook who was happy with the work that is currently covered up," he added. JK replied to his post, saying, “Thank you, it is great."

Tattoos are still a taboo in South Korea and Jungkook mostly keeps his covered during public appearances. BTS recently performed their new songs on two TV programmes, and JK’s right hand was covered up to his knuckles where he has tiny tattoos dedicated to the band members and ARMY.

