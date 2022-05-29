BTS: Jungkook Gets New Wrist Tattoo? ARMYs Notice Fresh Ink Ahead Of White House Visit

Nothing goes unnoticed by the BTS fans! On Saturday, BTS singer Jungkook was spotted at the Incheon Airport, heading to board his flight to the US. The singer will join his fellow Bangtan members at the White House, where they will be discussing anti-Asian hate crimes with US President Joe Biden.

Jungkook, upon noticing the paparazzi outside the airport, bowed down and greeted them. He was also seen waving in a few pictures. A few eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on the pictures in which he was waving at the cameras and spotted that the singer has got a new tattoo. While it is not clear what the tattoo is, fans compared a few of his recent pictures with the new ones and seemingly confirmed that the singer has got the new ink.

“Jungkook added more shoulder tattoos after Sowoozoo and around his wrist after Vegas," a fan noted. “JUNGKOOK AND HIS NEW TATTOO??! seems like he’s completing his full sleeve tats??! Jeon Jungkook you’re so hot for this," added another.

Fans also noticed that the singer was carrying his drumstick case, hinting that ‘drummer Jungkook’ could be making a comeback.

BTS will be in Washington DC on Tuesday, May 31, to sit down to interact with Biden about the anti-Asian crimes. The White House, in a press statement, revealed, “BTS will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years."

“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world," the statement added. BTS is also preparing to release their new album, Proof.

