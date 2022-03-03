BTS: Jungkook Graduates from Global Cyber University with the President's Award

BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook is famous for being a super talented all-rounder who is good at everything. The 24-year-old has added another feat to his list of achievements - her has graduated from the Global Cyber University with the highest honour- the ‘President’s Award’. He was a student of the Broadcasting & Entertainment department at the university. The K-pop idol was unable to attend the graduation ceremony but sent a video accepting the Presidential Award.

He said, “Hello, I’m Jeon Jungkook of BTS. Today I’m graduating from Global Cyber University, Department of Broadcasting & Entertainment. People say graduation is both an ending and a beginning, and it makes me excited and emotional at the same time. I would like to thank the President, the professors and the faculty, and many others. I’d like to congratulate the schoolmates who graduate along with me.

Advertisement

Talking about winning the President’s Award, the Still With You hitmaker said, “Thank you so much for the valuable award. I will always do my best to be a good senior (‘sunbae’) who sets a good example for the juniors (‘hoobae’). I feel that learning is always a fun thing to do, and amazing and exciting. I hope all of us won’t miss the moment, but will go forward toward our goal. I will continue to do my best to show you good, even better music and performances. Thank you."

Watch his speech here:

His fellow band members V (Kim Taehyung) and Jimin have previously graduated from the Global Cyber University. V and Jimin had graduated in August 2020 with bachelor’s degrees in Entertainment & Media, and they were also awarded the university’s President’s Award at the graduation ceremony.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.