BTS' Jungkook: I Knew Winning Grammy Is Huge Deal, I Wasn’t Really Interested in Actually Winning One

BTS has been nominated for Grammy Awards twice so far but they faced heartbreak on both occasions. Despite the loss, BTS has already made history by being the only K-pop group to be nominated twice at the awards show. While members did express disappointment about not winning the award, they did acknowledge that it was a great experience.

Now, BTS’ Golden Maknae has opened up about Grammy Awards. In a recent Weverse interview, Jeon Jungkook was talking about his plans for his mixtape when the conversation took a turn towards the Grammys. The singer was speaking about other BTS members’ mixtapes and said that he thinks about when should he make one. “There must be something I have that I can prove," he said.

The interviewer then said, “That’s where your Proof would come from—more so than winning any Grammy." The Still With You singer replied, “I think our status is there whether we win a Grammy or not. That was just, I don’t know—a good experience? It made me realize that, while I knew that winning the Grammy Award is a huge deal, I wasn’t really interested in actually winning one. I’m more interested in proving myself through my music. And it was great seeing performances from people I never saw live before."

While we pray that BTS wins a Grammy soon, the members recently left the fandom in tears with their decision to take a break from group activities to focus on their individual activities. The band insisted they need to take a break to find their voice and direction again. They will also be working on their individual projects from now on, starting with J-Hope, who is all set to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival as a solo act. While BTS as a band will be on a break, all the members will be releasing their individual music at this time.

