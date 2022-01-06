BTS: Jungkook Imitates Car Indicator Sound While Wondering What to Do, J-Hope Wants to Meet Him

The seven members of the South Korean band, BTS, who are currently on an official break, made their debut on Instagram last month. The septet - Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and RM - has been updating the fans about their activities through the social media platform. Earlier on Thursday, Jungkook shared a video where he was seen clicking his tongue as he tried to figure out what to do while sitting in a car.

The golden maknae of the Grammy-nominated band recorded the video in a black and white filter, and was seen dressed in a jacket. Sharing the video on Instagram, the 24-year-old singer added in the caption, “What to do?" The five-second video has been viewed by millions of users since it was shared on Instagram a few hours ago.

Commenting on Jungkook’s Instagram post, fellow BTS member and rapper J-Hope wrote, “When will I see you?"

Fans of the BTS member are already complimenting the singer for the latest Instagram update which is giving them perfect boyfriend vibes. One of the fans of the band tweeted, “look how boyfriend Jeon Jungkook is." Another fan said on Twitter, “Nah y’all don’t understand I’m obsessed with him. That eyebrow raise is so cool!"

One of the fans also pointed out how Jungkook has a versatile social media presence, as the tweet read, “I love his IG posts, one day he will be cute and funny the other day he’s just sexy."

Fans also noticed he sounded like the car indicator while making the sound.

Some fans also speculated that Jungkook made the video since he will soon be releasing an official soundtrack. The fan tweeted, “You hear that sound??! That means Jungkook OST is coming soon! *Wiggles wiggles.”

It was revealed on Wednesday that BTS’ Suga will be the producer and Jungkook will be the singer for the soundtrack that would feature in webtoon 7FATES: CHAKHO. 7FATES: CHAKHO narrates an urban fantasy story set in the near future and is inspired by the ‘Chakhogapsa’ tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea.

