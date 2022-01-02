BTS: Jungkook Introduces Two New Family Members, Takes Internet by Storm With Bam's Photos

BTS member Jungkook welcomed the new year 2022 by introducing to us his two new pups. The South Korean singer took to his Instagram account to share an adorable photo of him with his brother’s pups lying on his chest. The Italian greyhounds rested peacefully on him as he posed for the picture. The pets are named Songie and Paengie.

Later, he also took to his Instagram Story section to share puppy photos of his pooch Bam. These pictures have taken the internet by storm and ARMYs can’t stop gushing over them.

This is not the first time he has given a glimpse of Bam on his Instagram Stories. Earlier in December, he shared a picture of him petting his dark brown Doberman.

The BTS members recently created their individual official handles on Instagram, and have been updating ARMYs on their life and whereabouts quite regularly.

Meanwhile, Jungkook became the first person whose Instagram post crossed one million likes in just two minutes. He also broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram post to cross 1 million likes. Take a look at his new year post that broke the record.

On the other hand, three BTS members- Suga, Jin and RM tested positive for Covid last week. The South Korean septet consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

