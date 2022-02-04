BTS: Jungkook Leaves ARMYs Emotional With Hate Everything Cover; G Soul Reacts

BTS singer Jungkook took everybody on an emotional ride on Thursday as he shared a rendition of a 2019 track titled Golden originally sung by G Soul. The cover of the song was shared by the Bangtan Boy on his Instagram account.

The original song was released on December 11, 2019, and revolved around the theme of lost love and the internal turmoil that the loss triggers. The English lyrics of the song have been perfectly sung by Jungkook and adorned with delicate piano notes. Although an audio post, ARMY was moved by the singer’s perfect rendition of the track and couldn’t get enough of Jungkook’s soothing voice.

Jungkook, while sharing the English cover of the song, wrote the title of the song along with the artist in the caption. “Hate Everything- Golden," read the caption. Listen to this song, which is chicken soup for the soul:

The song has moved many, including J-Hope who dropped a crying emoji along with an applause emoji in the comments section of the post. Although fans couldn’t comment on the post, they praised Jungkook’s cover on various platforms, including Twitter.

One user called the song a “chef kiss" and thanked Jungkook for the cover. A user claimed to have killed the replay button by overusing it and wrote, “Still can’t get over this. RIP replay button."

As the word about the cover spread like wildfire, the heat of it also reached the original artist of the song, G Soul as well. During his Instagram live after Jungkook’s post, G Soul mentioned the cover by Jungkook and said, “He sounds amazing singing my song. I am extremely thankful."

What do you think of the English cover of Golden by Jungkook?

