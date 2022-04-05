BTS: Jungkook Panics After Getting Creepy Midnight Prank Calls, ARMYs Worry Sasaengs Stalking Him In Vegas

BTS singer Jungkook was alarmed after he received a series of blank prank calls during his VLive and ARMYs slammed sasaengs (a term used for an obsessive fan who stalks stars in Korea). The Stay Alive singer, who is currently in Las Vegas as part of BTS’ recent Grammys appearance and their upcoming Permission To Dance On Stage concerts, was hosting a live session with fans from his hotel room. While the singer was sharing his thoughts on his Grammy attendance and prep for PTD concerts, he suddenly received a call on his room’s phone.

When he tried picking up, no one seemed to be talking on the other side. The calls began recurring, leaving Jungkook panicking. The singer at one point also urged whoever was calling him to not call because it was not funny. The singer, evidently frightened by the nonstop calls, the phone’s ringtone was scary.

“How do I receive calls on this phone??? the ringing is so scary, I hate it," he said, as translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_ on Twitter. “How do we receive it? do I press 1? do you know what should I press? look the screen is also broken like this. I feel like a horror movie protagonist," he added. Eventually, a member of the staff took the phone away, leaving Jeon Jungkook in peace.

Jungkook then addressed the prank callers and said, “Now I can’t get the call even if you do the prank call!" The incident has left fans concerned. Slamming sasaengs for their behaviour, fans urged them to leave Jungkook and the other BTS members alone.

“Know your boundaries? Seriously please don’t try to call them ever. these prank calls are not funny at all. Jungkook looked so scared & annoyed when some tried to “prank" him by calling," a fan tweeted. “Jeon Jungkook looked so scared and angry, to whoever that is, please don’t do prank calls! know your boundaries, leave him alone, leave the boys alone!" added another. “This makes me so upset, Jungkook has to go through things like this, leave him alone :(, and for those who tried to prank him, he was scared. please leave him alone whoever is this… it’s getting creepy," a third fan said.

Fans are hoping BigHit Music and HYBE take action against the Sasaengs.

