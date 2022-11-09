BTS' Jungkook Proves He's An Awesome BFF As He Attends Yeo Jin-goo Starrer Ditto VIP Screening

BTS singer Jungkook shares a close bond with South Korean actor Yeo Jin-goo. Time and again, the Still With You singer has shown his support towards the Hotel Del Luna star. On Tuesday, Jeon Jungkook showed his support again to Yeo Jin-goo by attending the VIP premiere of his upcoming film Ditto. His attendance was confirmed by the actor in an interview.

Speaking with the South Korean publication Newsen, Yeo Jin-goo said that the BTS member was there and thanked him for attending the screening. However, no pictures of Jungkook surfaced online from the premiere. BigHit Music and Jungkook are yet to issue a statement about the singer’s attendance.

Meanwhile, the screening was also attended by Im Siwan and Park Bo-gum. The duo was seen posing for a picture in front of the poster of Ditto and showed their support.

The premiere was also attended by the cast of All of Us Are Dead who were there to show their support for Im Jae-hyuk, Cho Yi-hyun. The stars included Lomon, Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, and Yoo In-soo. Im Jae-hyuk took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the premiere.

As reported by Soompi, Ditto follows the tale of two college students who belong to different time periods whose paths cross through a walkie-talkie. Yeo Jin-goo plays the role of a college senior living in 1999 whereas Cho Yi-hyun is a second-year college student who lives in the present time of 2022. The film also Kim Hye Yoon, Na In Woo, and Bae In Hyuk. Ditto is slated to release on November 16.

Meanwhile, Jungkook along with his fellow BTS members are preparing for their FIFA World Cup 2022. The two-time Grammy-nominated group is expected to open the World Cup alongside Dua Lipa and Shakira. The singer was recently in Doha, Qatar, for the same.

