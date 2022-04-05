BTS: Jungkook Proves He's 'International Playboy' As He Flirts With Fan Who Wants To Be His GF

Jeon Jungkook’s flirt era was not something anyone prepared us for! The BTS member, who was jokingly referred to as the international playboy in the past, is taking the crown rather seriously these days. The Stay Alive singer has been responding to fans dropping him pick-up lines during his Instagram AMA sessions with flirty responses, leaving the fandom stunned and even blushing. He was at it again during a VLive he hosted on Tuesday, just a day after Grammys 2022.

The BTS singer had hosted the session as previously promised but had no agenda in mind. The singer shared his thoughts on Grammys and his prep for Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas while treating fans with a glimpse of his impressive playlist. During the interaction, Jungkook read out a few messages from the fans. One of which, as translated by @haruharu_w_bts on Twitter, featured a fan asking Jungkook to be their boyfriend for a bit.

“Oppa, can I be your girlfriend," the fan asked, adding that even if it could be for just five seconds. Jungkook teasingly replied, “You want me? try and take me," which was followed by a fit of laughter. The moment left fans weak in their knees. “Why is he suddenly flirting again pls Jeon Jungkook we’re having a heart attack here," a fan tweeted. “Jungkook mark ur words I’m on my way !!!!!! To Las Vegas let’s get married before dating and all!!!" another fan added. “Screaming crying and throwing up look at him smirking about it!!!!" a third fan tweeted.

While fans recover from his reaction, Jungkook and the members of BTS are gearing up for Permission to Dance on Stage in Las Vegas. The concert will take place over four days, with the venue already sold out.

