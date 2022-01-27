BTS: Jungkook Reveals Secret Name He Has Given BTS Rappers RM, Suga and J-Hope

BTS members recently got together to promote the new line of merchandise designed by rapper Suga (Min Yoongi). The Artist Made Collection is a series of merchandise lines that have been designed by each member. Earlier this month, Suga came out with his own creation. Suga’s merchandise included a notepad and a pair of pendants and chains. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon played the emcee for Suga’s merchandise video.

After describing the thought process and the work that went behind making the products, RM showed viewers how the products would look in real life. To give the viewers a practical feel of the merchandise, singer Jeon Jungkook came on screen and pretended to play his guitar with the help of the pendant. While he was writing something on the notepad, RM said, “Our model is writing something on the notepad. We have a ‘Jeon Mayer’ here with us." The rapper added wordplay to Jungkook’s name based on American singer John Mayer’s name.

However, it is not just RM who has a name for Jungkook. During the reveal of the latest Artist Made Collection which was designed by Jungkook earlier this week, the Golden Maknae also revealed the secret names he has for RM, Suga, and J-Hope. The latest merchandise collection featured some hoodies and Mikrokosmos lamps that were designed by the golden maknae of the band. For the promotion of the latest line of merchandise, singer Kim Taehyung aka V played the emcee and introduced the viewers to the products that the latest merchandise collection would include.

This time around it was V and Jungkook’s turn. For the promotion of Jungkook’s merchandise, the BTS rapline RM, J-Hope, and Suga turned models for the hoodie. V played the role of emcee and Jungkook was quick to declare them as ‘Team Ughs’. Ugh is a song sung by the trio which was part of their 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7.

