BTS: Jungkook Says Kim Taehyung, Jimin Belong to Him, Flirts With ARMYs Once Again

Bangtan Sonyeondan’s youngest member Jeon Jungkook is once again on a flirting spree with ARMYs, BTS’ fanbase, and we are not complaining. However, the ‘international playboy’ is winning hearts for another reason as well. On Thursday night, the Golden Maknae of BTS took to his Instagram Story section to hold a question-answer session before sleeping. As usual, one of the fans told Jungkook that Jimin belongs to them but the singer reminded them sternly that ‘Baby Mochi’ belongs to him only. He said the same thing about Kim Taehyung aka V when an ARMY said that he belongs to him.

As translated by fans on Twitter, the ARMY told Jungkook, “jimin oppa is mine", to which he replied, “he’s mine".

Advertisement

This sent ARMYs into a meltdown and they were gushing over how cute Jungkook is. The singer also replied to several other fans. One of them apparently said that they don’t have a boyfriend because Jungkook is too perfect. The fan asked whether he would take responsibility for it. Jungkook replied laughing, “i guess nothing can be done… i’m sorry."

Advertisement

To another ARMY who asked what he is doing, he replied, “thinking about you." He also reminded fans that he is not a baby anymore and is now 26 (Korean age).

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook returned to Korea after their Permission to Dance on Stage Las Vegas Concert. It was followed by their PTD Los Angeles and PTS Seoul concerts. On the last day, they also teased their comeback day- June 10, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.