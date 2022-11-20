BTS' Jungkook Sets the Stage on Fire With His FIFA 2022 Performance; Actress Aindrila Sharma Passes Away

The wait for Jungkook’s performance is finally over! The Golden Makane of BTS just set the stage on fire with his performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. The youngest member of the most popular South Korean band grooved to the song Dreamers. For his performance, Jungkook donned a black T-shirt which he layered with a black jacket and denim of the same colour.

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma breathed her last on Sunday, November 20. The actress was hospitalised on November 1 after suffering a brain stroke. She suffered from an intracranial haemorrhage and underwent left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery. According to hospital sources, she passed away at 12:59 pm.

Miss World 2017 winner and Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar was among the many stars who attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. For the special night, Manushi pushed herself out of her comfort zone and slipped into an experimental outfit.

Kim Taehyung might be the ‘Delete King’ of BTS for instantly deleting his Instagram photos but the singer also knows how to make ARMYs go crazy with just one post. The Bangtan Boys member is currently in Paris and as usual, he treated his fans with a photo dump, giving a glimpse of how he is spending his time in the city. He shared a photo of a blurry building, a beautiful chandelier and also a photo of his face with cartoon stickers over him.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had a hilarious interaction with Martin Brundle during the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi. The former racing driver and commentator admitted that he ‘momentarily’ forgot who Ranveer is while interviewing him. He asked Ranveer to introduce himself to which he answered, “I’m a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

