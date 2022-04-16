BTS: Jungkook Shares Video of His Boxing Routine After PTD Concert, ARMYs Impressed by His Energy Level

South Korean boyband BTS’s youngest member, Jeon Jungkook welcomed the weekend with a heart-pumping boxing session. The 24-year-old artist shared a sneak peek into his boxing workout on Saturday via Instagram. The K-pop idol was spotted in a loose grey t-shirt along with a pair of black track pants as he practised boxing with his trainer Tommy. The singer, dancer, and song producer was seen sweating it out as he packed some swift punches with his trainer.

Boxing happens to be Jungkook’s go-to fitness routine as the global star finds time from his busy schedule to maintain his physical routine. The recent video seems to be from the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium where the septet is performing at the Permission to Dance on Stage concert. Jungkook’s latest Instagram post has been viewed by over 3.7 million followers on the social media platform since it was shared on Saturday.

BTS Army is also reacting to the video, as one fan commented on Twitter, ”Jungkook boxing after the concert… he's amazing!” One of the fans of BTS’ golden maknae commented, “Boxing is JK's stress buster. It makes him calm down and think and re-assess situations.. JK, you are going good and you're doing everything fine!”

Looking at Jungkook’s exhilarating video, one fan wrote on Twitter, “and I can't even wake up properly on a Monday morning.”

Some fans of Jungkook were too impressed with the singer and expressed their weirdest desires, as one comment read, “I need him to punch me straight in the face.”

Jungkook often shares a glimpse of his workout routine on social media. Earlier in January, the singer was again spotted practising his deft boxing skills with his trainer. The video shared on January 2, has been viewed over 34.9 million times as fans swooned at the singer’s multi-talented persona.

BTS will be concluding their four-day concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

