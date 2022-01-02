BTS' Jungkook Shows Off His Boxing Skills in Latest Instagram Post Leaving ARMYs in Awe, Watch Video

After creating their individual official Instagram accounts, the Bangtan Boys are on a posting spree. From sharing museum photos to posts with friends and pets, the septet is giving a good glimpse of their personal lives to their fanbase called ARMY. Recently, the Golden Maknae of BTS took to Instagram to share a video of him boxing with a freelance trainer Tommy. Jungkook can be seen flaunting his punching skills in the video which has taken the internet by storm. He is dressed in a black casual tee paired with grey trousers and has kept his face covered with a mask.

Take a look at the video:

As the members have kept their comments limited on Instagram, ARMYs took to Twitter to share snippets from the video and are currently going gaga over the South Korean idol. Take a look at their reaction:

Meanwhile, Jungkook welcomed the new year 2022 by introducing to us his two new pups. He took to his Instagram account to share an adorable photo of him with his brother’s pups lying on his chest. The Italian greyhounds rested peacefully on him as he posed for the picture. The pets are named Songie and Paengie.

Jungkook also became the first person whose Instagram post crossed one million likes in just two minutes. He also broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram post to cross 1 million likes. Take a look at his new year post that broke the record.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook.

