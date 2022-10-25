BTS: Jungkook Spotted Shooting in Qatar, Makes Heart Gestures and Waves to Fans

BTS ARMYs are closely following Jeon Jungkook’s Qatar visit. The singer was spotted going about his activities in Qatar and eager fans have been sharing videos and photos from his time in the Arab country. The youngest member of BTS was spotted taking a plane to Qatar and day ago and K-media reported that it was to promote the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Jungkook was spotted wearing a cream jacket and black pants during his activities in Qatar on Tuesday. The singer was welcomed by screaming fans wherever he went. Fans have been enthusiasticallyh clicking his pictures, recording videos and sharing on social media. Jungkook was spotted making heart gestures for fans and waving at them whenever he got a chance.

He was also spotted shooting something in the streets of Qatar, and was surrounded by a sea of people.

The set for his shoot looked like a marketplace.

BTS members ae currently wrapping up their individual work commitments before enlisting for the military. Jin has flown to Argentina to join Coldplay at their concert in Buenos Aires and perform his soon-to-be-released song Astronaut. He will be the first member of BTS to join the military, as he is the oldest.

Their company announced their decision to join the military two days after their Yet to Come concert in Busan, putting an end to months of speculation about the bands’ fate with respect to South Korea’s mandatory military service. Earlier this year the septet had announced that they were going on a hiatus and focus on their individual schedules.

