BTS: Jungkook Struggles As Blazer Button Pops Open During PTD Seoul Concert, ARMYs Panic

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook returned to the stage on Sunday evening for the final day of their Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul concert. The members brought out their best songs and performances to make the finale night of their first concert series at home since the Covid-19 pandemic set in as memorable as possible. While the final day’s concert has featured some happy moments already, the ARMY was seen getting into panic mode after Jungkook’s wardrobe malfunctioned during BTS’ performance of Fake Love.

In videos shared from the concert on Twitter, Jungkook joined his fellow Bangtan members to perform on the track. As seen previously, the boys dressed in their black ensembles with Jungkook sporting just a blazer with a pair of black pants. While the outfit has caught ARMYs’ attention in the past, on Sunday the ARMYs were shocked to see that the buttons of the blazer popped mid-way of the Fake Love performance. Jungkook tried his best to fix the button but it refused to comply with him, revealing more than JK intended to.

Despite the struggle, Jungkook ensured his choreography was not impacted but one could notice he was fighting a smile as he tried to keep the blazer in place until the end of the performance. Several fans took to Twitter and confessed that they did panic a little while many saluted the last button that somewhat helped keep the blazer stay in place.

BTS wrapped their final day of Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul on Sunday and will now be preparing for Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas. The concert, spread across four days, will take place in April. Fans are also anticipating BTS to perform at the Grammys this year.

