BTS: Jungkook Tests Positive For Covid-19 Just Days Before Grammys 2022

BTS member Jungkook has tested positive for Covid-19. The singer was tested positive on Sunday, March 28, in the US. The news of his diagnosis comes with just a week left for the group’s Grammys 2022 performance. Confirming the diagnosis, Big Hit Music said in a statement, “Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance."

“After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT). While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)," the statement added.

Advertisement

“Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine. Jung Kook’s participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer," the agency said.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jung Kook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," Big Hit Music concluded.

Advertisement

Jungkook was the first member to fly out to the US. On Monday, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V were spotted at the Incheon International Airport, heading for their flight. J-Hope had also tested positive a few days ago and is expected to join the rest of the BTS members at a later date. The members are scheduled to perform at the Grammys 2022 this weekend but it is to see how the members would proceed with the performance.

Advertisement

News18 wishes Jungkook a speedy recovery!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.