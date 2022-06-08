BTS: Jungkook Treats ARMYs with a Mini Performance of Suga and PSY's That That; Video Goes Viral

Last month, BTS member Suga revealed during a VLive that Jungkook would break into the hook dance of That That every time they met. Little did we know, we’d get a live version so quickly. On Tuesday, Jungkook surprised fans with a VLive and delivered a number of adorable moments. One of which was his adorable performance to That That.

That That was a collaboration between BTS member Suga and K-pop legend PSY. The song became an instant hit among fans and PSY even performed the That That challenge with fellow Korean stars. During the live, Jungkook seemingly performed the That That challenge for ARMYs.

The Golden Maknae broke into an impromptu performance after a fan asked him if he knew the choreography to That That. Jeon Jungkook revealed he did and instantly broke into a performance.

Advertisement

It comes as no surprise that the video has gone viral with many fans calling the moment cute.

Besides the performance, Jungkook also revealed that he had a drink before the live session. While he told fans that he was not drunk, a section of fans refused to believe him. Jungkook hosted the VLive a few hours before the teaser of Yet To Come, BTS’ new song from their upcoming album Proof, dropped. The members will be releasing the comeback album on June 10.

The album is an anthology and features three new songs — Yet To Come, Run BTS and For Youth. Besides the three new songs, the members are also packing the new album with a few handpicked tracks along with a few never-before-released demo tracks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.