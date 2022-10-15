BTS: Jungkook 'Undresses' Taehyung During Concert's Pre-Performance Rehearsal, TaeKook Stans Lose Calm

The massively popular South Korean band BTS, is well known for their natural camaraderie and funny antics that they keep pulling on each other. Recently, the septet’s fans, also known as ARMYs went gaga as Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took to the stage during their pre-performance rehearsal at the World Expo 2030, in Busan on Saturday, October 15. A video surfaced on the micro-blogging site Twitter where V appeared to be in an off-shoulder outfit, while other members were dressed completely in athleisure clothing.

They were rehearsing “Spring Day” when V came out wearing the shoulder-bearing outfit. Check out the post here.

In the clip that was shared in several small parts, the 26-year-old pop icon reached out and tied the hoodie strings of the other band members together. In a moment that exuded pure chaotic energy, V went on to tie the strings of almost all the purple hoodies that the boys were wearing.

Meanwhile, the rest of the bandmates weren’t expected to keep quiet at all. Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook started pulling on V’s off-shoulder shirt in a humorous way. At a point, V’s shirt was completely taken off revealing his bare chest for the rest of the rehearsal performance. Later on during the performance, V wore the shirt knowingly below his shoulders making fans go gaga in the comments section.

Additionally, he also posed in front of Jungkook making him laugh. Twitter users, especially the ARMY couldn’t keep their calm and stormed the post with several comments. One of them wrote: “Jk be like cover your chest. Tae said no so JK went like 'okk you asked for it' starts undressing him”, along with laughing emojis. A second user said: “I thank Jungkook for unbuttoning Taehyung's shirt.” A third user hilariously wrote: “BTS new era. Showing their bodies. They all are bold now”, along with laughing emojis.

BTS is currently in Busan, to promote the city’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.

