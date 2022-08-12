BTS: 'Vampire Jungkook' Takes Over Internet as Golden Maknae Drops Mysterious Pic, ARMYs 'Hide Their Necks'

BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook is up to something really interesting and if you don’t believe us, check social media! Last evening, the youngest member of the globally popular group teased ARMYs with a cryptic post and a mysterious photo of himself. In the blurry picture, Jungkook can be seen sporting red contact lenses, giving off vampire-esque vibes. Sharing it from BTS’ official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Me, Myself, and Jung Kook #Photo_Folio​ #Editor_JK."

Take a look:

While ARMYs have no idea what the K-pop star is up to, they have taken it on themselves to edit his photos to make him into a vampire! Fans had some hilarious memes and jokes in their store and those are currently taking over social media. Unleashing their creative side, ARMYs reimagined Jungkook as a vampire and we are not complaining.

Check out their edits and reactions:

Meanwhile, reports state that BTS will start a new pictorial project, starting with Jungkook as the first member on September 1. The singer participated in the entire process from concepts to outfits and props.

It is also being reported that the septet will be having their individual themes, ‘Powerful’ being Jungkook’s theme. BTS’ official Instagram handle, too, dropped a couple of photos of Jungkook teasing the project. “Mood ‘Day’ Teaser Me, Myself, ​and Jung Kook Special 8 Photo-Folio," the caption read.

BTs announced their hiatus as a band recently to focus on their solo projects. Following that, Jungkook dropped a single titled “Left and Right’ with singer Charlie Puth. J-Hope released his solo album titled Jack in the Box, and BTS’ vocal line- Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and V collaborated with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg for the track Bad Decisions.

