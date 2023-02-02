BTS singer Jungkook couldn’t evade the ‘marry me’ questions during his recent Weverse Live session. The surprise Weverse Live with Jeon Jungkook was a rollercoaster ride from start to end. One moment he was sharing significant and TMI details about his adorable furry companion Bam and the next moment he was singing and dancing to the famous track Unholy by Kim Petras and Sam Smith. Forget “soft hours with Koo" as members of the ARMY like to say when the Maknae of the group is flashing a bunny smile, this Live will go down as one of the iconic lives hosted by the BTS member.

While a lot of comments pop up when any member of BTS comes on Weverse to interact with the fans, one comment remains consistent. The fans are always asking their beloved idols to marry them. Depending on whom they are proposing virtually, it can go from Kim Seokjin telling them not to say such things to Park Jimin mentioning he would have to seek his parent’s permission first. JK, on the other hand, had a wildly different response.

After reading the comment “Wanna get married?", Jungkook responded, “Are you confident? Would you be able to handle me? I’m not easy. I’m not an easy person to handle." Then the global icon casually went on to chug his beer while the 4 crore fans watching the Live proceeded to have a meltdown. That’s how Kookie proved that he can make members of the ARMY collectively daydream things they would’ve otherwise never imagined.

Speaking about sending fans on a meltdown, the vocalist was not going to end the Live without making the fans go wild. Showing off his tattoos in a black short-sleeved shirt and giving a full view of his gorgeous long locks, JK sang the one song no one could have imagined him to sing. A moment that only existed in the remarkable edits by the fans turned true when the vocalist showed off his sweet voice while he sang the opening lines of Unholy by Kim Petras and Sam Smith. No one was prepared.

Meanwhile, other members of BTS also showed up in the comment section. The leader of the group Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM, showered all his love on his member. RM dropped several comments during the live and in one such adorable comment he expressed his love for Jungkook. He commented, “Let’s be happy always. I’m saying I love you, kid."

Even Kim Taehyung, better known as V, showed up in the comment section. With his help, the members of the ARMY were able to witness the comeback of Taekook as Kookie ended the Live on Weverse and went on to join Taehyung on Instagram Live. Once again, BTS fans were assured of being the most spoilt fandom all thanks to their idols.

