BTS: Jungkook was Worried ARMY Would Tease Him After He Left His AMAs Speech Incomplete

Fans of South Korean band BTS may remember the speech that the septet gave during the American Music Award (AMA) last year when they won the Artist of the Year trophy. On Tuesday, the latest Bangtan Episode video on YouTube gave ARMYs a glimpse of the preparation for the awards show, their reactions to the win and more. The video also featured Jungkook’s now-famous ‘focus on’ speech and how Jungkook was worried the ARMYs would tease him for it.

The 19 minutes 41-second video began with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook rehearsing for their performances during the award ceremony. Their first performance was with British band Coldplay on the song My Universe which was followed by their performance on Butter. The video showed how the septet was practising the lines they were to say during the red carpet interviews.

V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook were seen conversing in English and practising how they were to describe their experience working with Coldplay for the song. The septet was also seen getting dressed for the AMA red carpet and heading to the destination. J-Hope and V were seen together in one car, RM and Jimin travelled in another vehicle, while Jin, Suga and Jungkook went together.

At the AMAs, after BTS won the Artist of the Year, favourite Pop Duo/Group and favourite Pop Song, members went running to their dressing room. As the members changed into their Butter performance costumes, an upset V said, “I just kept on… seriously." Suddenly Namjoon said, “You finish it off," with Taehyung asking, “What about me?" RM added, “After I was done, 10 seconds later they were already signalling us to finish."

A dejected TaeTae then said, “I’m going to give my speech here." Jungkook, who also could not finish off his speech and had to be dragged by Jin, was teased by the members for giving a long speech. The youngest member of the band said, “Fans are going to tease me a ton. ARMY is going to make fun again, what do I do? I wanted to look cool. Getting dragged off at the end."

Soon after the Bangtan Episode was dropped, Taehyung shared a couple of pictures from the American Music Awards 2021 and captioned it ‘My beloved family.’ While he shared a solo picture with Park Jimin, who is recovering from appendicitis surgery and Covid-19, the second picture featured all the members.

